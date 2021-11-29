A Lafayette man, Abram Landry, has been arrested on a warrant from Lafayette Police Department for second-degree murder in connection with a homicide that occurred Oct. 3.
Lafayette Police responded to a report of shots fired just after 2 p.m. Oct. 3 near the intersection of 12th and Peach streets. They found 21-year-old Shayne Burke with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.
Landry was apprehended by Grand Coteau police officers Saturday and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, according to an LPD statement.