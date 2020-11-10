A Baldwin family is raising questions over law enforcement response in the disappearance and death of 15-year-old Quawan "Bobby" Charles.
Family members say Bobby left his home on the afternoon of Oct. 30 with a 17-year-old friend and his friend's mother without permission. The family says they reported him missing later that night after attempts to reach Bobby by phone were unsuccessful.
His body was discovered in a wooded area in Loreauville on Nov. 2.
Black activists have issued statements asking why an Amber alert was never issued by the Baldwin Police Department and demanding transparency in the investigation, some comparing his death to a modern-day lynching.
A message left with the Baldwin Police Department on Tuesday morning was not immediately returned.
Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies said they discovered Bobby's body around 6 p.m. Nov. 2 near Ed Broussard Road in Loreauville but have released little information in the case.
"This is a terrible tragedy," said Katherine Breaux, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office. "As a parent, I can't imagine."
The family said they were told Bobby drowned, but they are seeking an independent autopsy because of the condition of his body, a family spokesperson told KATC.
"They still have not shown us where Quawan was or what creek he was found at," Celina Charles, a family spokesperson, told the TV station. "We can't even go and put up a cross where he was found at. They're being very discreet."
A graphic photo has been circulating and prompting outrage on social media.
The image, allegedly of Bobby, shows the mutilated face of a Black boy who has several open skin wounds and disfigurement so severe that several teeth are visible.
Charles' family has retained attorneys Ron Haley, Dedrick Moore, and Chase Trichell. In a prepared statement, the lawyers said asked for the preliminary findings of the coroner as to the cause of death, and answers from the Baldwin Police Department as to why an Amber Alert was never issued in the days that the teen was missing.
"Due to the lack of transparency, collective indifference, and moral failings of law enforcement, Bobby’s family has been forced to undertake the serious financial cost and enormous emotional stress of arranging for an independent autopsy in order to get any answers about Bobby’s death," they said.
"The cost of this independent autopsy was not just financial for Bobby’s family — it has greatly worsened the grieving process by delaying when they can put their child to rest."
A GoFundMe has raised more than $43,000 in three days for Bobby's family for an independent autopsy and burial expenses. The online fundraiser features an image of Emmett Till, the Chicago 14-year-old who was was murdered in 1955 while visiting family in Mississippi, beside the alleged photo of Bobby.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.
Breaux said her agency wasn't alerted to Bobby's disappearance before deputies discovered his body, although she did say his parents were "aware that he went to someone's house in Loreauville."
The Sheriff's Office regularly receives alerts from other agencies about missing persons cases, but it's not always the case, Breaux said.
Breaux declined to speak about the condition of Bobby's body, whether or not the case is classified as a homicide or if the results of an autopsy are available.
She did say investigators have interviewed multiple people and physical evidence is being processed. She also noted that the family has been updated of progress in the case regularly and will continue to be updated.
Breaux reminded the public that police cases are not investigated "in one hour with commercial breaks." It takes time to investigate any case and collect the evidence needed to make an arrest when necessary, Breaux said.
"The Sheriff's Office is doing everything possible," Breaux said. "We want to do a thorough investigation, and we are doing everything possible to do that."
Anyone with information concerning this death is urged to contact Detective Jarred Spurlock of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Investigation at 337-369-3711.