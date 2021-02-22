Two St. Martin Parish suspects were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on a host of drug and weapons charges. Bond was set for each at $75,000.
Charged were Krystal Brown, 32, and Jokoda Henry, 27, both of Breaux Bridge.
The St. Martin’s Sheriffs Office said the pair were arrested Friday after a narcotics search warrant was served. Deputies said they found four firearms, suspected Alprazolam tablets, suspected cocaine, several Suboxone sublingual strips, drug paraphernalia, money, a digital scale, brass knuckles and materials indicative of the manufacturing of crack cocaine.
One of the firearms recovered was a stolen firearm.
Charges included criminal conspiracy and clandestine lab, as well as manufacture and distribution of narcotics.