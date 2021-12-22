CrimeSceneStockImage.040319
Advocate staff photo by LESLIE WESTBROOK

An Arnaudville man was arrested on attempted murder after St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators say he stabbed another person in the face during an argument over a lighter.

James Edward Collins, 43, was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a count of attempted second-degree murder on Monday after deputies responded to Collins’ residence in the 900 block of Highway 31 after a report of a stabbing, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Investigators determined the victim and Collins were sitting on the residence’s porch when an argument began over a cigarette lighter. The victim denied having one and investigators say Collins entered the home and returned with a kitchen knife. As the argument continued, Collins stabbed the victim in the cheek with the knife, the statement said.

The victim then left the scene. A witness at the scene confirmed Collins had a knife and stabbed the victim in the face, the sheriff’s office said.

Collins reportedly told investigators the victim had previously taken food from him and teased him about his weight.

Email Katie Gagliano at kgagliano@theadvocate.com

View comments