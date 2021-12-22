An Arnaudville man was arrested on attempted murder after St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators say he stabbed another person in the face during an argument over a lighter.
James Edward Collins, 43, was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a count of attempted second-degree murder on Monday after deputies responded to Collins’ residence in the 900 block of Highway 31 after a report of a stabbing, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Investigators determined the victim and Collins were sitting on the residence’s porch when an argument began over a cigarette lighter. The victim denied having one and investigators say Collins entered the home and returned with a kitchen knife. As the argument continued, Collins stabbed the victim in the cheek with the knife, the statement said.
The victim then left the scene. A witness at the scene confirmed Collins had a knife and stabbed the victim in the face, the sheriff’s office said.
Collins reportedly told investigators the victim had previously taken food from him and teased him about his weight.