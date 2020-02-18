The estranged husband of missing Lafayette woman Crystal Dupuis Grebinger has been arrested in Brazil.
Sean Grebinger, 48, was taken into custody Tuesday for domestic violence against his current wife, a Brazilian resident, and arrested on a warrant issued by Interpol for the suspected murder of Crystal Dupuis Grebinger in February 2013, according to a statement from Brazil’s Federal Police.
Dupuis Grebinger was 32 when she disappeared from the Faith House shelter for domestic abuse victims and battered women. A mother of four, she did not appear at several child custody court appearances in the following weeks and her family reported her missing on Feb. 18.
Dupuis Grebinger had filed for divorce from her husband and had an active restraining order against him at the time of her disappearance following repeated domestic abuse, according to court records.
Sean Grebinger is being held at the Pouso Alegre Prison, awaiting extradition to the United States. The Federal Police statement said American law enforcement obtained “substantial evidence” of Sean Grebinger’s involvement in his wife’s disappearance and suspected murder.
Pouso Alegre is a city in the southern region of the Minas Gerais state in southeastern Brazil.
Sean Grebinger took a flight to São Paulo, Brazil two weeks after the disappearance of his estranged wife, according to information from the FBI.
“In Brazil, he married a Brazilian woman, obtaining a residence permit in the country. In an attempt to obtain refuge, he falsely claimed to have been an agent of the American Special Forces of Counterterrorism, in addition to simulating political persecution in the USA,” a translation of the Brazilian Federal Police statement said.
Sean Grebinger is accused of committing an act of domestic violence against his Brazilian wife on Jan. 31, the statement said.