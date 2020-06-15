One person died and two others were shot in New Iberia on Sunday. Police do not believe the shootings were related.

The first shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Rogers Street at about 4:30 p.m., KATC reported. Police said they found one man had been shot outside a residence.

At about 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Johnston Street, a second shooting involved two brothers, police said.One died and another was being treated for his injuries.

If anyone has information about either crimes, they can call Iberia Crime Stoppers @337-364-TIPS or the New Iberia Police Department @ 337-369-2306.

