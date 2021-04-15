Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux does not think a Southside High School teacher’s physical confrontation of a special education student rises to the level of abuse, the chief said Wednesday.

Video of the March 10 incident, in which the teacher grabbed the student by the neck, is a key part of a police investigation into allegations that the teacher repeatedly abused the student.

Boudreaux said he expects the investigation to continue for another two to three weeks, but that the video shows “nothing that would substantiate any kind of abuse.”

“All it shows is that he put his hands on him. Not in an aggressive manner, not in a shaking manner,” Boudreaux said.

Yet Boudreaux’s characterization of the video differs sharply from others, including two parents who were allowed a viewing by Lafayette Parish School System officials. Both told the Acadiana Advocate the teacher grabbed the student by the neck and then angrily got in the student’s face.

The student’s mother, who is one of the parents who saw the video, said the class was walking in the hallway in a line, with the teacher in back and her son in front. The teacher went to the front, grabbed her son from behind and again by the shirt while appearing to yell at him. The video does not have audio, she said.

The mother, who did not want to be identified, said she left the viewing in tears.

“For them to say there is absolutely nothing wrong in that video, blatant lie. I truly have an issue with that,” she said. “If that video was released to the public, the public would be upset. This would not be a little, minor thing.”

A Lafayette Parish Schools administrator, Kathy Aloisio, told a witness that she was “mortified” after seeing the video. The witness, substitute teacher Laurie Gresham, was fired after giving a statement. Aloisio instructed Gresham to give the statement after another staff member complained. The Advocate obtained a recording of the meeting between Gresham and Aloisio.

Gresham filed the police statement that sparked the criminal investigation. Gresham accuses the teacher of slapping, poking and grabbing multiple students.

The teacher’s employment status is not clear. The school system has not responded to repeated queries, mostly recently on Wednesday.

The differing interpretations leave open the question of what sort of physical contact is permissible.

Gresham’s police statement complains of “cruelty to the infirmed,” a crime that involves causing “unjustifiable pain, malnourishment, or suffering,” according to the state criminal code. Assault is defined as “placing of another in reasonable apprehension of receiving a battery.”

State law prohibits corporal punishment against special education students, including any physical force that causes pain or discomfort. Physical restraints may be used as a last resort for safety, but only when proportional to the circumstances and the student’s size and age, according to district policy.

Asked what standard must be met for the teacher to face criminal charges, Boudreaux said “it would have to show something of an aggressive nature, and if he was in any kind of fear of receiving bodily harm.”

“If anything, the video has shown there is just not a whole lot to go on. We don’t see anything there,” Boudreaux said.

But the student’s mother disagreed, and said the video clearly shows her son stepping backward, away from the teacher as the teacher yells in his face. At less than a minute and lacking audio, the video does not give a complete picture, the student’s mother said. But she said her son cannot be seen doing anything to warrant the teacher’s reaction.

Still, the student’s mother said she decided against seeking criminal charges, in addition to Gresham’s allegations. She said she is more upset with the school system for failing to ensure the teacher understood proper physical boundaries, and for misrepresenting the incident when informing her of it.

She said Southside High administrators downplayed the severity of the incident, and also lied about the existence of video evidence. She also said administrators failed to inform her that the allegations included repeated incidents, not just the one caught on video.

“I’ve thought about this, I’ve prayed about this. I just can’t crucify (the teacher), where he would lose his license and his livelihood and his ability to provide for his family, when I truly believe the fault lies within the school and the school system,” the student’s mother said.