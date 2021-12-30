Two men were arrested and two suspects are wanted in a Thursday morning burglary at a Scott business, police say.
Scott Police Department officers responded to a 911 call from a business owner in the 100 block of Cheyenne Drive whose alarm was triggered by subjects attempting to break into his business. Two suspects were seen inside the business’s gated area when officers arrived but fled the scene on foot, Scott PD said in a statement on Facebook.
Two additional suspects, 18-year-old Damarkus Scott and 20-year-old Michael Trayham, both of Houston, were taken into custody at the business. Investigators determined the suspects cut the business’s fence and used a sawzall to remove catalytic converters from vehicles parked inside and outside the business’s fenced area, the statement said.
A .40 caliber handgun, 25.8 grams of marijuana and burglary tools were also recovered.
Scott and Trayham were each booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Centers on counts of aggravated burglary, simple criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana and possession of burglary tools, Scott PD said.
The department is still searching for the two suspects who fled the scene.