Haywood "Tony" Migues has submitted his resignation from the post of New Iberia City Marshal, the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office said Monday.
The Daily Iberian reported Migues filed a notice of resignation Friday.
His resignation will be transmitted to the City of New Iberia for an interim marshal to be appointed.
According to the secretary of state's office, the City of New Iberia must now call a special election before May 3. The next available election dates in the state are Oct. 9 and Nov. 13, with qualifying dates of July 14-16.
Migues was arrested in February by Louisiana State Police on eight counts of forgery, injuring public records, and malfeasance in office.