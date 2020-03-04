Schools in Abbeville are on partial lockdown after a potential threat was made against local schools, Abbeville Police say.
The lockdown includes all K-12 schools in the city limits and South Louisiana Community College’s Abbeville campus. Lt. Jonathan Touchet with the Abbeville Police Department said law enforcement instituted the lockdown after a general threat was made.
“We are currently investigating a possible threat to a school. The threat was not made to a particular school so we’re taking precautions,” he said.
Touchet said he could not release information about how or when the threat was made or what the potential threat entailed. He said more information will be forthcoming as detectives proceed with their investigation, he said.