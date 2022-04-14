Lafayette police are on the scene of a shooting that took place at Moore Park around 7:43 p.m., according to a statement from Lafayette Consolidated Government.
Officers responded after receiving reports of gunshots being heard in the area. Officers arrived on the scene and located two female victims who were 17 and 18 years of age. Both females had been shot, according to the statement
Both young women were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening wounds. A preliminary investigation indicates a large group of people were at the park when multiple gunshots were fired.
Investigators are on the scene and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.