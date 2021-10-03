The man whose remains were found burned in Lafayette Parish last week has been identified, KATC-TV reports.
Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office confirm the identity as 48-year-old Cecil Wayne Gray.
Randall Figard, 37, and Sarah Johnson, 31, were arrested in connection with the case.
Figard was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a count of unlawful destruction of remains and obstruction of justice. Johnson was booked on the same counts, along with warrants for failing to appear in court for two pending cases.
Records show that were both arrested and booked in the Lafayette jail on Friday. Figard and Johnson were still being held in jail Sunday evening.
Gray's remains were found on a burn pile on Thursday.
Deputies received a call shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday concerning suspected human remains in a burn pile on a property in the 300 block of Burbank Road, an LPSO spokesperson said.
Gray's cause of death is still pending as investigations by the Sheriff's Office and Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office continue.
A neighbor told KATC that one person lives on the property and that person regularly burns trash.