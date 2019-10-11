A New Iberia toddler was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning.
Coy Percle, 18 months, was killed when 30-year-old Michelle Viator lost control of her 2005 Dodge Durango while negotiating a curve on eastbound La. 86 and collided head-on with the 2019 Jeep SUV, in which the toddler was a passenger. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near Dumas Judice Road.
Percle was riding in a forward-facing child seat, when he should have been in a rear-facing seat, a release from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Thomas Gossen said.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene. Information was not provided on other injuries.
Blood results from both drivers are pending; the driver of the Jeep was not identified in the state police release. State police are investigating why Viator lost control of the Durango.