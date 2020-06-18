A 55-year-old Opelousas man died after being stabbed multiple times overnight, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
The victim, Aaron Charles, was deceased when officers arrived at his home in the 1600 block of Pujo Street around 12:36 a.m. Thursday. Charles’ mother called 911 after discovering her son injured inside the home, but was unaware of the extent of his injuries, McLendon said.
The chief said officers responded to the area Wednesday evening after a disturbance between Charles and a neighbor. The other man is considered a suspect in Charles’ death and has been taken into custody for questioning pending arrest, McLendon said.