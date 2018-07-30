Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are seeking help from the public about the slaying Saturday evening in St. Martinville.
"It is believed that the victims, who were driving in a four-door black Honda Civic, were traveling from New Iberia to St. Martinville on Highway 31, while being followed by a second vehicle," Sheriff's spokeswoman Maj. Ginny Higgins said in a news release. The victims' vehicle was shot at several times in the 7300 block of Highway 31 by an unknown number of occupants in the second vehicle, and the victims vehicle came to rest on the opposite shoulder of the highway.
Around 8:15 p.m. that night, a passing motorist reported via a 911 call that two subjects in a vehicle on the side of the road appeared to have been shot. Demarcus Joseph Fontenette, 36, New Iberia, was dead when officers arrived; the second man, Rusty Joseph Allen, 39, New Iberia, was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, and currently remains in critical condition, Higgins said.
Anyone who may have been traveling in the area at the time of the shooting and who has any information regarding this incident, or who may have information on the shooters or the shooters' vehicle are asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.