A 19-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after he was shot multiple times Monday.
The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside a residence in the 100 block of Friendship Street around 1:15 a.m. and was taken to a local hospital, Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said in a statement.
The victim’s identity was not released.
Tanisha Carron, 19, of Lafayette, was arrested Tuesday at a local residence on a count of attempted first-degree murder and was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, Dugas said.