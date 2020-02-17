A 19-year-old driver from Broussard was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Abbeville.
The Abbeville Police Department responded to the crash on LA Hwy. 14 near Walmart at about 3:05 p.m.
Based on the preliminary investigation, a gray Pontiac G6 driven by 19-year-old Jonnaih Palmer of Broussard exited the east-side access lane of Walmart, which passes on the side of Chili’s Restaurant. The vehicle failed to yield the right of way to a tan Chevrolet Tahoe, which was traveling west on LA Hwy. 14. The Tahoe, which was driven by 33-year-old Kimberly Rose of Lafayette was traveling in the inside westbound lane.
The Tahoe struck the Pontiac G6 directly in the driver’s side door. Palmer was transported to Abbeville General Hospital, where she died from the injuries sustained in the crash. Rose was transported to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, where she was treated for moderate injuries, including a broken wrist and a broken ankle.
Although impairment is not believed to have been a factor in this crash, toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and are being sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime lab for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation by the Abbeville Police Department.