A 17-year-old suspect was arrested after a driver was fatally shot on Northeast Evangeline Thruway early Saturday.
Lafayette Police Department officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 2100 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway around 12:36 a.m. Saturday and found the driver of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The male victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said in a statement.
The name of the victim is being withheld by police until his next of kin is informed of his death, Dugas said.
A 17-year-old suspect was arrested after a vehicle chase on a count each of principal to second-degree murder, felony flight from an officer, hit and run driving and possession of a firearm by a juvenile, the release said.
Anyone with information in the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department of Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.