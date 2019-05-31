A New Iberia man and a teenager were arrested for setting an RV on fire in St. Martinville.
Leroy Begnaud III, 34, was booked into Iberia Parish Jail Wednesday on counts of simple arson, criminal trespass and criminal conspiracy. Officers say he and the juvenile burglarized an RV in the 4300 block of Main Highway before setting it on fire May 23, a release from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal said.
The RV, two ATV side-by-sides and three four-wheelers were destroyed in the fire. The fire originated inside the camper and spread to the nearby recreational vehicles, the release said.
The teenager was arrested later that same day after a traffic stop uncovered suspected stolen goods taken from the RV. The teen confessed to burglarizing the camper with Begnaud and helping him start the fire, the fire marshal’s office said.
The juvenile was also booked on counts of simple arson, criminal trespass and criminal conspiracy.
Begnaud also allegedly admitted to the crimes after his arrest.