A 72-year-old man was killed and another man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish Friday morning.
Claude Chevis, 72, of Church Point, was driving a 1991 Chevrolet Silverado east on La. 754 as Willis J. Curley, 47, of Opelousas, was driving a 2002 GMC Sierra south on Jessie Richard Road. Curley failed to yield at the stop sign at the roads’ intersection, began to cross and was struck on the passenger side by Chevis’ Silverado, Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said in a statement.
The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Friday.
Chevis was wearing a seatbelt but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Curley was wearing a seatbelt and sustained moderate injuries, Senegal said.
The crash remains under investigation. Toxicology samples were collected from both men and were submitted for analysis, the trooper said.