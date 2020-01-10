A Catahoula man was arrested Thursday after hitting another man in the face with a gun and attempting to shoot him, sheriff’s deputies say.
Jake Savoy, 34, was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on counts of attempted manslaughter, aggravated battery, violation of a protective order, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Savoy’s bond was set at $70,000, a statement from St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s spokesperson Major Ginny Higgins said.
Savoy’s arrest stemmed from a Thursday afternoon altercation in the 1000 block of St. Rita Highway in Catahoula. He’s accused of striking another man in the face with a gun repeatedly and attempting to shoot him several times, the statement said.