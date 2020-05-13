A 31-year-old woman is dead after being shot at a Church’s Chicken restaurant in New Iberia Tuesday night, KATC reports.

Fabeka Hayes was shot and killed at the business in the 600 block of West St. Peter Street. The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed Hayes’ identity in a release Wednesday.

New Iberia Police Captain John Babin said in a release Clarence Joseph Payton, 51, was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on a count of first-degree murder. The department said the shooting was related to a domestic incident but offered few other details.

Friends told KATC Hayes was closing the store when Payton arrived, forced his way into the business and shot her in the restaurant. The two were dating, family members said.