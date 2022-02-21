A 6-year-old has died following a mobile home fire Sunday afternoon in New Iberia, according to KATC.
Firefighters with the Iberia Parish Fire District #1 responded to the 2200 block of Hunter Drive at 3:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of the fire. According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, a 6-year-old was rescued from the home and transported to a nearby hospital.
Officials say efforts were made to rescue the child from the outside of the home. The boy was transported to a local hospital but later died.