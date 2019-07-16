An Amber Alert has been issued for two children abducted from Arizona by a couple with ties to Louisiana.
Two-year-old Blaze and five-month-old Ryder Kirkley were allegedly abducted from the Arizona Department of Child Safety early Tuesday and are thought to be headed for Mississippi or Louisiana.
A warrant has been issued for their parents, Melissa Joy Gladden and Jerry Jay Kirkley. They're thought to be traveling in a 2008 Dodge pick-up with Louisiana license plate number C618802, Arizona media reports.
Police say Kirkley has a history of domestic violence and is known to carry weapons, the station reports.
Lafayette Court records indicate Kirkley has lived in Broussard at one time, according to KATC.
Blaze is 2 feet, 9 inches tall. He weighs 28 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.
Ryder is 2 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 15 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
The children were last seen in Florence, Arizona, and are believed to be in danger.
Anyone with information on the family’s whereabouts was asked to call 911.