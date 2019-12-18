A Jeanerette man died Tuesday, a week after his vehicle overturned during a crash in Iberia Parish.
Raphael Vallot, 77, sustained serious injuries when his 2008 Chevrolet Aveo ran off the road, entered a ditch and overturned several times Dec. 10. The crash happened around 11 a.m. while Vallot was traveling south on La. 85 north of College Road.
Vallot was taken to a Lafayette area hospital for treatment, where he later died, a statement from Trooper Derek Senegal said.
Vallot was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The cause of the crash was unknown as of Wednesday.