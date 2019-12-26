Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard increased patrolling in the city's west side after vandalism struck four churches in a two-week period in October.
However, the vandalism has continued with the latest incident occurring on Christmas Eve, according to multiple media reports.
Crowley Police officers were called to Jerusalem Baptist Church at about 8 a.m. Tuesday after one of the deacons of the church said he passed by and saw the glass door broken, according to the reports. Two bricks were found nearby.
It was the second time Jerusalem Baptist has been targeted. A cinder block was thrown at its door on Oct. 21.
The Crowley Police Department is working with State Police and the regional branch of the FBI on these church vandalism investigations, which now total eight cases. Six of the cases have occurred since July.
Broussard was particularly incensed at the timing of the most recent incident, according to a statement released to KATC.
"To have the audacity to damage a church this close to the celebration of Jesus' birth is about the lowest thing a person could do," he said. "These vandals have assured our police department and the public that they absolutely have no regard for anything. They definitely were not raised with the manners and respect that many of us were. They are the lowest of the low to continue doing this to houses of worship."
On Dec. 8, members of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church reported to police that a glass door had been bashed in with a piece of concrete. The glass door was less than two months old — a replacement for the glass door that was shattered with a brick during a similar vandalism incident on Oct. 16.
"We're just still searching for whoever is responsible," Broussard said at the time. "We don't have any real leads. The streets are saying this, and the streets are saying that, but we have nothing definitive. We are investigating all the leads coming in, of course."
All of the targeted churches had either a window or glass door broken with a heavy object during the quiet, overnight hours.
The church vandalisms started in July with the broken stained-glass window at First Lutheran.
In October, glass doors were found shattered at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, First Church of the Nazarene and Jerusalem Baptist Church.
Each of the targeted churches is located in a section of the city that's predominantly occupied by African Americans. Three of the five vandalized churches are historically black.
"Although I concur with the ministers of these churches that I pray for the salvation of these people's souls, I also recognize that God is a God of Justice and demands Justice, especially when it deals with His house," Broussard said Thursday. "And Justice to the fullest extent is exactly what we want to make sure happens to the vandals."
Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.
Anyone with information on these cases is encouraged to call Crowley Police at 337-783-1234 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS.