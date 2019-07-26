A hot stove ignited a fire that caused heavy damage to a home in the 500 block of Gerald Drive.
Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan said firefighters responded to the fire around 5:42 p.m. Thursday after neighbors called about heavy smoke billowing from the home. A passerby stopped to check on the house and helped three dogs escape. The family wasn’t home at the time of the fire, he said.
The fire was ruled accidental. A knob on the cooktop was accidentally turned on and plastic combustibles on the stove ignited, spreading to the cabinets and the rest of the dwelling, causing heavy fire damage to the attic, Trahan said.
Roughly 20 firefighters responded to the blaze and had the fire under control within 20 minutes, he said.