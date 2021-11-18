An arrest has been made in the Nov. 2 shooting of a 9-year-old girl on East Simcoe Street in Lafayette.
Jonathon Viltz, 18, was arrested on warrants for three counts of attempted murder and booked into East Baton Rouge Correctional Center, according to a statement from the Lafayette Police Department.
Family members told KATC A'Kaylen Beale, was hit by a stray bullet as she was entering her grandmother's home from the school bus. She was transported to a local hospital, she underwent surgery to repair damage to her liver and lung.