An elderly Estherwood man was airlifted to an area hospital after escaping his flame-engulfed home in a wheelchair Wednesday morning.
Acadia Parish Fire District 5 Chief Robert Touchet said the man’s single-family home was fully ablaze when fire crews arrived at the 500 block of Jefferson Street around 7:45 a.m. He said it took his men and support crews from Acadia Parish Fire District 8 a couple hours to extinguish the fire.
Touchet said the man was airlifted by Acadian AirMed to an area hospital with burns, but couldn’t speak to the severity of his condition. The home was completely destroyed by the fire.
“It’s a total loss,” he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal’s office, Touchet said.