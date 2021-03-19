Two men were killed in a Thursday morning crash on Interstate 10 in Acadia Parish.
Erik Antonio Munos, 28, of Lafayette, and 60-year-old Johnny Gene Carson, of Spring, Texas, were killed when Munos’ 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, headed west, struck a guardrail and ran off the road. He entered the median and continued into the eastbound lanes, where he collided with an 18-wheeler, then was struck by Carson’s 2014 Ford F350, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. near I-10 mile marker 69, east of Jennings.
Munos was ejected during the crash and it’s unclear if he was wearing a seat belt. Carson was wearing a seat belt, but suffered fatal injuries. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office, the statement said.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was restrained and uninjured. He submitted a breath sample and showed no signs of impairment. Standard toxicology samples were taken from both Munos and Carson, and results are pending, Gossen said.