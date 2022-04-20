An Erath man was arrested Wednesday in a 2018 shooting in Abbeville that left one man dead.
Daniel Paul Simon of Erath was booked on counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Simon was incarcerated on charges in an unrelated case and was transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center for booking in the 2018 case, Abbeville Police spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Touchet said in a statement.
Simon is accused in the May 26, 2018 fatal shooting of 26-year-old Heikeem Jaleel Hebert. Hebert was shot while inside his vehicle near South East and Seventh streets. Simon was identified as a suspect at the time but while evidence was collected, it wasn’t sufficient to obtain an arrest warrant, Touchet said.
New forensic evidence reports have linked Simon to the shooting and provided enough evidence to arrest Simon in the case, the department said.