An 86-year-old Abbeville woman died Thursday after suffering injuries in a two-vehicle crash days earlier.
Alice Abbott was driving a 2005 Lincoln Town Car south on South Hospital Drive when she failed to yield to oncoming traffic at a stop sign while crossing Jacqulyn Street in Vermilion Parish. Her vehicle was struck on the driver’s rear corner by a 2019 Ram 4500 pickup, a statement from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Abbott was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. She succumbed to those injuries on Thursday, the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office reported.
The Ram driver was wearing a seatbelt during the crash and was not injured. Impairment is not suspected, but the crash remains under investigation, Gossen said.