A bicyclist was killed Thursday morning on State Route 100 in Acadia Parish as a driver attempted to pass other vehicles, according to State Police.
Anthony Leger, 31, of Iota was riding eastbound in the westbound lane shortly before 5:30 when the driver of a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck struck him while passing other eastbound vehicles, according to a news release.
Leger was transported to Acadia General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The pickup truck driver voluntarily submitted to a chemical test and was determined not to be impaired.
The crash remains under investigation.