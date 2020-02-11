A segment on "In Pursuit with John Walsh" will feature a Lafayette teen who went missing almost eight years ago.
The episode airing at 9 p.m. Wednesday on Investigation Discovery, will feature a segment on missing Keiosha Felix, according to a prepared statement from the TV show. Keiosha was 15 years old when she vanished from Duson on April 30, 2012.
At the time of her disappearance, Keiosha lived with her daughter in a now-shuttered state-run home for teen mothers in Lafayette but was visiting her aunt Patricia Andrus in Duson. She was 5 feet tall and weighed 120 pounds.
Within a year of Keiosha’s disappearance, nine local, state and federal law enforcement agencies between Louisiana and Texas had dedicated about 2,300 hours of manpower and had explored 27 tips from Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas, Florida, Minnesota, Maryland, Oregon and California, the Sheriff’s Office said.
One of those tips brought a northeast Texas teen home to her own family in fall 2012, but Keiosha was not found.
Keiosha’s story gained the public’s attention on the heels of the disappearance of 21-year-old Mickey Shunick in summer 2012. But although widespread media attention was brought to Shunick’s case within hours after she went missing, it took weeks for the media to focus on Keiosha’s disappearance. The teen was considered a runaway for more than two months before Duson police reclassified her as an endangered missing child and alerted local media.
Keiosha had been gone for more than a month when Andrus received word she was missing.
From Keiosha’s disappearance in April until mid-September 2012, the Duson Police Department was in charge of the case and the city’s assistant police chief, Lt. Gerald Credeur, led the investigation. In July 2012, he arrested four people in the case, including the boyfriend of her aunt.
But formal charges were never filed against the four and they were eventually released. Two lawsuits were filed against the police department, claiming the arrests were illegal and asking for damages. The lawsuits were settled in 2015 for an undisclosed amount.
Authorities believe Keiosha may be in Duson, Baton Rouge, or Houston.
If you have any information on Keiosha's whereabouts call or text 1-833-3-PURSUE or submit online at InPursuitTips.com. These resources are both staffed by trained operators who will accept anonymous tips and alert the proper authorities.