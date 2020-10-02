Lafayette Police are launching a suspicious death investigation after a man’s body was found in a coulee Friday.
The man’s body was found around 1 p.m. as a Lafayette Consolidated Government work crew was cleaning a coulee on Hillside Drive. The body was caught up with trash and debris and was moved into a nearby dumpster before crew members realized and called police, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.
The victim was unable to be identified when discovered and his death is being treated as suspicious, Griffin said.