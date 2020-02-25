A suspect remained in the Lafayette Parish jail Tuesday after he was charged with attempted first-degree murder.
Lafayette police said they arrested Daniel Luna, 35, around 10 p.m. Monday after an altercation at a home in the 100 block of Woodrow Street, a department spokeswoman said. Police responding to the call found the victim, 65, suffering from “major injuries.” The victim was listed in critical condition at a local hospital.
The spokesman said Luna was charged with attempted first-degree murder because of the severity of the victim’s injuries and the circumstances of the incident. The victim was arrested on his birthday.
Luna remained in the jail with bond set at $150,000, records revealed.
An initial court appearance was scheduled for Friday, jail records revealed.