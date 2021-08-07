A 19-year-old St. Martinville man was shot and killed Friday following an argument, KATC-TV reported.
Kolby LeBlanc was shot at the AM Star Store on East Bridge Street in St. Martinville about 9 p.m. Friday, St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin told KATC-TV. LeBlanc was involved in an argument with 19-year-old Tori Johnson; both were armed, and Johnson shot LeBlanc during the argument, he said.
LeBlanc was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. Johnson was taken into custody but an arrest had not yet been made as of Saturday morning. Investigators were reviewing video footage of the shooting and other evidence, Martin said.
The Daily Iberian reported the victim is the grandson of former St. Martinville Mayor Thomas Nelson and nephew of mayoral candidate Lisa Nelson.