A Lafayette man was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after a Wednesday morning shooting in Parks, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office says.
Mark Williams, 39, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center after Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies found Williams at a residence in the Hobson Street area Wednesday night. He was booked into parish prison around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, booking records show.
St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s spokeswoman Maj. Ginny Higgins said deputies responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Mouton Avenue in Parks around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. One man was shot during an altercation with Williams.
The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, Higgins said.
The investigation remains ongoing, she said.