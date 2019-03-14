Mark E Williams.jpg

Lafayette resident Mark Williams, 39, was booked on attempted second-degree murder in relation to a shooting in Parks in St. Martin Parish Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

A Lafayette man was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after a Wednesday morning shooting in Parks, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office says.

Mark Williams, 39, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center after Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies found Williams at a residence in the Hobson Street area Wednesday night. He was booked into parish prison around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, booking records show.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s spokeswoman Maj. Ginny Higgins said deputies responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Mouton Avenue in Parks around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. One man was shot during an altercation with Williams.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, Higgins said.

The investigation remains ongoing, she said.

Follow Katie Gagliano on Twitter, @katie_gagliano. 

View comments