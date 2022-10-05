A University of Louisiana at Lafayette student is in critical condition after being shot during a fight just off campus Wednesday night.
Lafayette police officers responded to the shooting just after 5 p.m. and found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, a confirmed UL Lafayette student, was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said.
Officers determined a fight happened in the parking lot of a small apartment complex just off campus in the 600 block of Tulane Avenue. Benoit said there were at least three people involved in the fight and one drew a gun and shot the 18-year-old. All suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, he said.
Investigators were collecting nearby surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.