A 37-year-old man shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Berwick early Tuesday after police investigators say he attempted to carjack a woman while fleeing police has been identified.
Officials identified the man killed as Robert Pearce, 37, of New Iberia. Officers with the Berwick Police Department and deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office were responding to a suspicious person report in Berwick around 2:30 a.m. when they made contact with Pearce, who fled on foot, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Investigators say Pearce then attempted to carjack a woman near the corner of Sixth and Utah streets. When the 37-year-old entered the vehicle armed with what appeared to be a handgun, law enforcement officers on the scene opened fire and struck Pearce. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office, Gossen said.
The weapon was later determined to be a pistol-style BB gun, the statement said.
No other injuries were reported in the incident. Louisiana State Police will be the lead investigating agency in the shooting.