The passenger in an Acadia Parish crash that left a Crowley woman dead has also died, troopers said Wednesday.
Latashi Eddy, 40, died at the scene of the crash that happened early Tuesday on La. 13. Eddy was driving a car north on the highway. The car crossed the center line and hit a pick-up truck head-on, troopers say.
Her passenger, Gregory Lafleur, 40, of Eunice, also has died, poice said Wednesday.
Neither of them were wearing a seat belt, troopers say.
The driver of the pick-up was wearing a seat belt, and was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries.
Impairment on the part of both drivers is unknown at this time but toxicology results have been submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. This crash remains under investigation, troopers say.