Editor's note: This story details a violent crime and may not be suitable for all readers.
Faith Roussel bolted awake from a nightmare around 6 a.m. Sunday.
Roussel, 26, dreamed she was being chased, that someone was trying to murder her.
"That woke me up out of a dead sleep," she said. "My adrenaline was pumping."
Roussel picked up her cell phone and noticed 10 missed calls from her parents. That's when she entered into a real-world nightmare she hasn't been able to escape.
She learned through voicemail that her 18-year-old brother Holden White was hospitalized. Roussel assumed her brother had been injured in a car crash.
Instead, she would learn, White had been mutilated and left for dead during a Grindr date gone wrong. He is still fighting for his life at Lafayette General Medical Center.
"I was confused. I was frantic. I was vomiting," Roussel recalls.
Roussel and her family are calling it a hate crime because they believe the person charged and jailed for the crime targeted White because he is gay.
Chance Seneca, 19, has been arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder in the case. He is being held at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $250,000 bond.
Sgt. Wayne Griffin of the Lafayette Police Department said the incident is not classified as a hate crime.
Roussel and her family have questioned their reasoning, saying that Seneca has a photo of Jeffrey Dahmer as his profile picture on Facebook. Dahmer was the infamous serial killer who admitted to murdering and dismembering 16 men and boys from 1978 to 1991.
White thought he was going on a date with someone he had been talking to on Grindr, a social networking app targeted to gay, bi and transgender people, Roussel said.
"In my opinion, this is nothing but something filled with hate," Roussel said. "I feel, just given who his profile picture was and the sick and evil things he did to my brother, this was absolutely a hate crime."
Roussel, who works as a nurse, wasn't able to see her brother until midday Monday because of visitation restrictions surrounding the novel coronavirus.
Roussel and her mom are meeting with detectives at the Police Department this afternoon to learn more about the case, but here is their understanding of the events that unfolded Saturday night:
- White had been talking to Seneca on Grindr for about a week.
- White and Seneca planned to meet up in person Saturday.
- Seneca picked up White at his apartment and took White to a residential location on Maryview Farm Rod in Lafayette.
- Seneca tortured White for an unknown amount of time.
- Seneca called 911 and said he had murdered a man.
- White was discovered naked in a bathtub with stab wounds to his neck, strangulation wounds, blunt force trauma to the back of his head and cuts so deep into his wrists that his hands were nearly severed.
White has undergone several surgeries for his wrists and is on life support in the hospital. Roussel said one doctor is hopeful for his recovery, although the prognosis is grim.
This is a developing story that will be updated.