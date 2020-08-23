Louisiana State Police arrested three people Saturday night during a protest of the fatal shooting of Trayford Pellerin by Lafayette Police.
Jyhikeen Simien, 29, of Opelousas; Kimberly Culotta, 38, of Lafayette; and Samuel Johnson, 33, of Lafayette were arrested and charged with obstructing public passages. Johnson was additionally charged with entering or remaining on land.
The arrests came after a Saturday night rally at a Shell gas station on Northeast Evangeline Thruway where 31-year-old Pellerin, a Black man, was shot by Lafayette Police a day earlier. After the peaceful rally, protesters marched on Evangeline Thruway, blocking traffic, before heading to the Lafayette Police substation on Moss Street.
After firing smoke grenades into the crowd, police arrested three protesters who stayed behind.
At a 10 p.m. news conference, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and law enforcement condemned the behavior of protesters who they said threatened motorists and started fires earlier in the evening. Meanwhile, activists said Guillory should look internally at the role he and his administration have played in creating the charged climate.