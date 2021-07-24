A man was fatally shot at a Walgreens on Gloria Switch Road in Carencro on Saturday, the third homicide in the parish in less than 24 hours.
Carencro Police Department officers responded to the Walgreens in the 900 block of West Gloria Switch Road near North University Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Saturday and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Carencro Police Chief David Anderson said in a statement.
The department is withholding the victim’s identity until his next of kin is notified about his death, the chief said.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call the Carencro Police Department at 337-896-6132 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.
This is the third homicide in Lafayette Parish in less than 24 hours. On Friday, 57-year-old Kennedy Mouton, Sr. was fatally stabbed in the 400 block of South Saint Antoine Street and on Saturday around 12:36 a.m. an unidentified male victim was shot to death while driving in the 2100 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway.