A Sunset man has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash on Ambassador Caffery Parkway that killed a pedestrian.
Karl Matthew Miller Jr., 36, of Sunset, was arrested on a count of felony hit-and-run Thursday morning and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
Miller is accused in the death of 57-year-old Donald Jackson, of Scott, who was struck and killed by a northbound vehicle in the 2600 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway while traveling on the road, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
The crash happened around 8:06 p.m. Sunday.