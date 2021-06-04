An Opelousas man and Donaldsonville man were killed Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to change a flat tire on Interstate 10 in St. James Parish, Louisiana State Police says.
James Breaux, 50, of Donaldsonville, and Daniel Thomas, 33, of Opelousas, were stopped on the right shoulder of I-10 westbound near La. 641 as they attempted to change a flat tire on their 2003 Ford Explorer. Just after 3 p.m., 33-year-old Jermaine Irvine, of St. Francisville, struck the duo in a 2019 Penske truck after running off the roadway, Louisiana State Police spokesperson Trooper Taylor Scrantz said in a statement.
Breaux and Thomas were pronounced dead at the scene. Irvine was properly restrained and uninjured in the crash. Impairment is not suspected but standard toxicology samples were collected. The crash is under investigation and charges are pending, Scrantz said.