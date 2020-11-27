A 29-year-old Crowley man was arrested Wednesday on attempted murder in an April drive-by shooting.
Ronald Felix Jr. was booked on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and a count of assault by drive-by shooting after police say he shot at a home in the 100 block of West 4th Street on April 7. There were two people inside the home at the time of the shooting and both were uninjured, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said in a statement.
Felix and one of the victims had an altercation that preceded the shooting, Broussard said.
Felix was arrested early Wednesday without incident after previously evading arrest. He was also booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on counts unrelated to the drive-by shooting, including possession of a stolen firearm, the chief said.