Lafayette Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Mardi Gras float that was reported missing over the weekend.
The green and purple double-decker float was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. Friday. It was reported stolen at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Lucille Avenue.
The float, which is about 40 feet long, has signs on each side. One is for Olivier Sprinklers and Roofing. The other is for David N. Meche & Associates.
Anyone with information should call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.