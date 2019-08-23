Several students were arrested by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office for threats made to David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy in Lafayette.
Principal Jeffery Debetaz issued an email Friday morning notifying parents about arrests made in connection to the threats. The students were arrested following an investigation by the sheriff's department.
LPSS was alerted to the arrests on Friday morning, according to the email. Information on the type of threats made against the school or the number of students arrested were not provided.
Debetaz says that with guidance from authorities, classes will be in session Friday.
This was the second incident in the past week of a threat against a Lafayette Parish school.
On Tuesday, a woman was arrested on a count of terrorizing after making threats against students at Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary, prompting the cancellation of school.
Raylin James, 28, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
In March, DTSMA beefed up security in response to a student threatening to harm other students. Detectives and school resources officers completed an investigation into the allegations and concluded the threat a low-likelihood incident.
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office manages the school system’s resource officer program.