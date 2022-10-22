A man is dead after police say he fell and struck his head during a fight on NW Evangeline Thruway Saturday morning.
Lafayette police officers responded to the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway around 9:27 a.m. after reports of a man lying in the road on NW Frontage Road. Officers found the man unresponsive; a passerby started CPR until medical personnel arrived and took over, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators learned the man and an unknown suspect were involved in a fight when the victim was struck, fell on the road and hit his head, Green said.
Anyone with information in the case is asked for call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.